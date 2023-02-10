UrduPoint.com

Lao Gov't Begins To Prepare For 2024 ASEAN Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 01:50 PM

VIENTIANE, Feb. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) --:Preparations are underway for Laos to host the next ASEAN summit in 2024, with a national-level meeting convened on Thursday at the Prime Minister's Office to discuss the arrangements.

According to the local daily Vientiane Times on Friday, the meeting was chaired by Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

A national committee, responsible for arranging accommodations and vehicles, preparing the summit venue, delegating duties to officials, preparing a budget, and deciding on the content of the summit, has reviewed the preparations to date.

Accordingly, some 14 sub-committees have been appointed to supervise preparations for the summit.

They will be responsible for arranging meeting venues, readying hotels and restaurants, putting up promotional materials around Vientiane, repairing roads, and ensuring communication systems.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Industry and Commerce, and Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism have been entrusted to prepare the contents and agenda of the summit.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

