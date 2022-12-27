VIENTIANE, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) --:Lao government has announced the cancellation of required results in 48 hours of Antigen Test Kit (ATK) or Rapid Antigen Test for people entering Laos.

In addition, travelers entering Laos are no longer required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to a report issued on Tuesday from the Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health, the announcement aims to facilitate local residents and foreigners who want to depart from Laos or enter the Southeast Asian country.

In May, the Lao government announced the reopening of all international border crossings after a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laos reached 217,701.