UrduPoint.com

Lao Gov't Cancels COVID-19 ATK Test For Travelers

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Lao gov't cancels COVID-19 ATK test for travelers

VIENTIANE, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) --:Lao government has announced the cancellation of required results in 48 hours of Antigen Test Kit (ATK) or Rapid Antigen Test for people entering Laos.

In addition, travelers entering Laos are no longer required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to a report issued on Tuesday from the Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health, the announcement aims to facilitate local residents and foreigners who want to depart from Laos or enter the Southeast Asian country.

In May, the Lao government announced the reopening of all international border crossings after a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laos reached 217,701.

Related Topics

Education Laos May Border All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

General Civil Aviation published world first Natio ..

General Civil Aviation published world first National Regulation Related to Vert ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship le ..

UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship leave for self-employment in Jan ..

19 minutes ago
 WAM produces documentary ‘Camel Race Secrets’ ..

WAM produces documentary ‘Camel Race Secrets’ in 13 languages

19 minutes ago
 15th Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival begins ..

15th Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival begins 29th December

19 minutes ago
 UAE’s Pension Authority raises awareness on inco ..

UAE’s Pension Authority raises awareness on incorrect contribution practices t ..

19 minutes ago
 ICRC, Big Heart Foundation sign grant agreement fo ..

ICRC, Big Heart Foundation sign grant agreement for healthcare in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.