VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The Lao government has extended the ban on the import of cattle and other beef products due to an outbreak of lumpy skin disease, which is continuing to spread in various areas of the country.

According to local daily Vientiane Times on Tuesday, measures have been introduced to monitor and control the spread of the disease and address the shortage of beef and buffalo meat so there is enough to meet the needs of consumers.

The Department of Livestock and Fisheries under the Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has issued guidelines to control the transport of cattle until the disease outbreak subsides.

A ban on the transport of cattle between provinces has been instituted to ensure the disease does not spread around the country, with checkpoints to be set up on roads.

The department has instructed the relevant sectors and local authorities to inform the public, farmers, and livestock businesses about the ways to prevent the spread of the disease, including improving hygiene and ensuring a clean environment for livestock.

The department stressed the need for closer coordination between central and local authorities to prevent delays in response to the disease outbreak.

Lumpy skin disease is a viral infection that affects cattle but cannot be transmitted to humans. It is transmitted by direct contact, such as by eating contaminated food, proximity to a herd, and by contact with an infected animal.

The virus is also indirectly transmitted by blood-sucking beetles and mosquitoes.