UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lao Gov't Extends Ban On Import Of Cattle

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 12:00 PM

Lao gov't extends ban on import of cattle

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The Lao government has extended the ban on the import of cattle and other beef products due to an outbreak of lumpy skin disease, which is continuing to spread in various areas of the country.

According to local daily Vientiane Times on Tuesday, measures have been introduced to monitor and control the spread of the disease and address the shortage of beef and buffalo meat so there is enough to meet the needs of consumers.

The Department of Livestock and Fisheries under the Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has issued guidelines to control the transport of cattle until the disease outbreak subsides.

A ban on the transport of cattle between provinces has been instituted to ensure the disease does not spread around the country, with checkpoints to be set up on roads.

The department has instructed the relevant sectors and local authorities to inform the public, farmers, and livestock businesses about the ways to prevent the spread of the disease, including improving hygiene and ensuring a clean environment for livestock.

The department stressed the need for closer coordination between central and local authorities to prevent delays in response to the disease outbreak.

Lumpy skin disease is a viral infection that affects cattle but cannot be transmitted to humans. It is transmitted by direct contact, such as by eating contaminated food, proximity to a herd, and by contact with an infected animal.

The virus is also indirectly transmitted by blood-sucking beetles and mosquitoes.

Related Topics

Shortage Import Agriculture Vientiane Buffalo Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan witnesses gradual decline in Coronavirus ..

13 minutes ago

Kashmir Martyrs Day being observed today

35 minutes ago

8 killed, 9 missing after hotel collapses in China

51 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 13, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Russia&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.