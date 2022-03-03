(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENTIANE, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) --:Laos has launched an official online visa portal allowing foreign residents and Lao nationals living overseas to apply for a visa online.

Government spokesperson and deputy head of the Prime Minister's Office Thipphakone Chanthavongsa told a press conference here on Wednesday that Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been authorized to issue visas for certain visitors on the website "Laogreenpass.

go.la".

The new ruling applies to foreign diplomats, employees of foreign embassies, international organizations, businesspeople and investors, as well as foreign experts, technicians, workers, traders, students, overseas citizens, and family members of Lao nationals.

Virus control measures are being eased in light of the declining number of community outbreaks across the country, said Thipphakone.