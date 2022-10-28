(@FahadShabbir)

VIENTIANE, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lao government agencies have been instructed to intensify their efforts to fulfil the two national agendas on tackling economic and financial issues and drug trafficking.

The government's monthly meeting held from Wednesday to Thursday resolved action to revitalize the country's economy and address social issues, according to Lao news Agency (KPL) on Thursday.

Chaired by Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and attended by cabinet members, the meeting instructed the entities responsible to boost national income and regulate Currency exchange rates.

The sectors concerned were advised to ensure a sufficient supply of foreign currencies, especially Thai Baht and U.

S. Dollars, for the purchase of essential commodities including fuel.

The Lao government stressed the need to promptly repay the debts owed by Laos to foreign countries and domestic creditors.

The government also recognized the severe impact of flooding in several provinces and called for all sectors to help with rehabilitation efforts and restore living conditions to normal.

The cabinet meeting endorsed six important documents which will serve as key guidelines for the government sectors in meeting targets in the near future.