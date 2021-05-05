UrduPoint.com
Lao Gov't Urges People To Keep Guard Up Against COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 02:10 PM

Lao gov't urges people to keep guard up against COVID-19

VIENTIANE, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :) -- The National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of Laos on Wednesday urged people countrywide to keep their guard up against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control under the Lao Ministry of Health Latsamy Vongkhamsao, told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Wednesday that the government has stepped up measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Latsamy called for all sectors to strictly observe COVID-19 prevention and control measures in order to contain the outbreak.

Everyone is urged to observe social distancing, wash their hands regularly, and wear a face mask when going out.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Laos has reached 1,072, as 46 new infections were reported on Wednesday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

