VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) --:The Lao government has vowed to stabilize the macro economy and Currency exchange rates, reaffirming that it would not allow the country to slide into debt default.

The pledge came at the close of a two-day open government meeting which ended on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and attended by cabinet members, the mayor of Vientiane, provincial governors, and representatives of various state agencies.

The government will continue to settle various forms of public debt, notably debts owed by state enterprises, as well as enter negotiations with creditors about the deferral of principal and interest repayment, local daily Vientiane Times on Monday quoted government spokesperson Thipphakone Chanthavongsa as saying in a press conference after the close of the meeting.

The government instructed the sectors concerned to seek low-interest loans while also taking steps to prevent the accrual of additional debt.