VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) --:The National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of Laos has advised the public to monitor their health and check for symptoms of COVID-19 for seven days after the Lao New Year celebrations.

Rattanaxay Phetsouvanh, director general of the Communicable Disease Control under the Lao Ministry of Health, told a press conference on Monday that it was observed that many people attended parties during the Lao New Year holidays and failed to comply with health guidelines over COVID-19.

People should not become complacent, he said. "If you have symptoms of illness such as a cough, sneezing, runny nose or sore throat, please see a doctor or take a rapid test."Infected people who are asymptomatic are advised to self-isolate for 10 days. If symptoms of COVID-19 do not improve, or breathlessness develops, the taskforce committee advises an immediate visit to a doctor to get an assessment followed possibly by hospitalization.