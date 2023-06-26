Open Menu

Lao Parliament Begins Debating Agenda On Economic Issues

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Lao parliament begins debating agenda on economic issues

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lao National Assembly's ninth legislature kicked off its fifth ordinary session on Monday, opening the floor for members of the parliament to discuss economic issues.

Lawmakers are expected to discuss, consider and make decisions on reports on the implementation of the current socio-economic development plan, state budget plan, monetary plan, and two national agendas on addressing economic and financial difficulties, as well as drug issues in the first half of 2023 and targets set for the next six months.

The Lao government is expected to use the meeting to brief members of the National Assembly about the draft 10-year national strategy on mineral development 2021-2030, the implementation of the social protection strategy, and the national strategy on water and water resources management 2030, the Lao National tv reported on Monday.

