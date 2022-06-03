UrduPoint.com

Lao PM Calls For Environmental Protection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Lao PM calls for environmental protection

VIENTIANE, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh has called for joint efforts by all his countrymen to share in efforts to protect the world and the environment.

"This year, we have partnered with nations around the world to celebrate the 50th World Environment Day on June 5 and the 23rd National Environment Day, which coincides with National Tree Plantation Day on June 1," the Lao prime minister said in the message delivered to mark the two environment days under the slogan "Only One Earth." "We are taking this opportunity to raise awareness and inspire the multi-ethnic Lao people to work together to help save our world by protecting and tackling environmental issues through this year's slogan 'Only One Earth', with an emphasis on cohabitation with nature in ways that are harmonious and sustainable," local daily Vientiane Times on Friday quoted the message as saying.

"As we all know, our world is constantly facing environmental crises, which have been ongoing for many years, such as climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss, and currently, the climate is changing at a faster rate than humans can contend with and adapt to.

" According to the Lao premier, in addition to its involvement in the international arena, Laos has identified basic environmental perspectives with a focus on balanced green development and the prevention of pollution.

Laos is to establish a more efficient and sustainable forest and water protection system, make forecasts and allocate tasks in relation to natural resource and environmental management, and work hard to encourage Lao people of all ethnic groups and regions to strictly comply with environmental laws.

"On the occasion of World Environment Day, I call on the Lao people, organizations, businesses, and all sectors of society, to work together to protect the environment by transforming behavior and imagination from a socio-economic development path that destroys the environment to a system of environmentally friendly development for sustainability and longevity," the Lao prime minister said.

