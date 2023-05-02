UrduPoint.com

Lao President To Pay State Visit To Cambodia, Attend SEA Games Opening Ceremony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PHNOM PENH, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) --:Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith will pay a state visit to Cambodia on May 4-6, where he will also attend the opening ceremony of the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, said a Cambodian foreign ministry's press statement on Tuesday.

His visit will be made at the invitation of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, the statement said.

The visit "will further consolidate the existing excellent relations, good neighborliness, fraternal tie, and the Comprehensive and Long-Lasting Strategic Partnership for the mutual benefits of the two peoples", the statement said.

In Phnom Penh, Thongloun will call on Sihamoni in a royal audience at the Royal Palace, and will also receive courtesy calls by Cambodian Senate President Samdech Say Chhum and National Assembly President Samdech Heng Samrin, it added.

