Lao Weather Bureau Warns Of Heavy Rains As Tropical Storm Noru Approaches

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2022 | 01:30 PM

VIENTIANE, Sept. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The weather bureau of Laos has warned people across the country to be alert to the possibility of landslides, flooding, strong winds and rain from tropical storm Noru.

According to a report issued on Friday by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Lao Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the storm is heading towards the northern Philippines from Saturday to Sunday, then moving into Vietnam on Monday.

The storm is expected to reach Laos from Tuesday to Wednesday, causing moderate to heavy rain across the country.

The weather bureau stated that heavy rain and strong winds will affect the northern and central provinces, including the Lao capital Vientiane.

Lao authorities have warned people to exercise caution, advising residents in at-risk areas to prepare for sudden weather changes.

The heavy rainfall in Laos in August caused floods that damaged houses and infrastructure and inundated hundreds of hectares of farmland in many provinces and Lao capital Vientiane.

