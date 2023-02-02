Laos' average inflation for 2022 rises to 23 pct

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENTIANE, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Laos' annual average inflation rate was 23 percent in 2022, jumping from 3.8 percent in 2021, according to a report issued by the Lao Statistics Bureau on Thursday.

The soaring price of fuel, gas and other imported goods, compounded with the depreciation of the kip, the Lao Currency, is among the main factors driving inflation, according to the report.

The price of food and non-alcoholic beverages category rose by 22 percent on average in 2022. The cost of medical care and medicine increased by 27.6 percent.

The price of the communications and transport rose by 41.3 percent. The cost of the hotel and restaurant category surged by 18.8 percent. The cost in the alcohol and tobacco category rose by 14.2 percent.