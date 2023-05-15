UrduPoint.com

Laos Begins To Prepare For ASEAN Tourism Forum 2024

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Laos begins to prepare for ASEAN Tourism Forum 2024

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Lao tourism authorities are preparing to host the annual ASEAN Tourism Forum in 2024, which will take place in the Lao capital Vientiane on Jan. 22-27.

The theme of the forum will be "Quality and Responsible Tourism -- Sustaining ASEAN Future", Lao news Agency on Sunday quoted Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Suanesavanh Vignaket as saying at a meeting last Friday to discuss preparations for the event.

The forum will include a tourism exhibition, and serves to spur tourism and further service improvement in associated businesses, Suanesavanh said.

Laos previously hosted the ASEAN Tourism Forum in 2004 and 2013.

The Lao government is promoting the country's potential as a nature-based tourism destination.

Many foreign tourists have visited the Southeast Asian country to explore scenic attractions as well as local lifestyles and traditions.

In the first three months of 2023, more than 831,000 foreign tourists came to Laos, compared with just 211,898 overseas visitors in the first six months of 2022 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Vientiane Laos Sunday Event Government Asia

Recent Stories

Â COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on ..

Â COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on phone call

18 minutes ago
 Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership ..

Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership to empower SMEs to grow from D ..

19 minutes ago
 Parliament joint session to be held today afternoo ..

Parliament joint session to be held today afternoon

24 minutes ago
 JUI-F workers enter Red Zone as PDM starts protes ..

JUI-F workers enter Red Zone as PDM starts protest against SC

47 minutes ago
 SC to take up today ECPâ€™s plea seeking review fo ..

SC to take up today ECPâ€™s plea seeking review for elections on May 14

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.