Laos begins vaccinating elderly with Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) --:Laos has kicked off the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people aged over 60 with China's Sinopharm vaccine.

The World Health Organization and the Lao Ministry of Health have given the greenlight to vaccinating citizens aged over 60 with the Sinopharm vaccine, as well as those with underlying health conditions, according to a report released by Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health on Monday.

China's vaccines are safe, reliable and efficient, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune said at a handover ceremony of the third batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines in the Lao capital Vientiane last week.