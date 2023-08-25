Open Menu

Laos, China To Increase Trade Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2023 | 02:20 PM

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Lao businesses held talks with Chinese business operators in the Lao capital Vientiane, to discuss ways to strengthen their ties towards increasing trade and investment in Laos.

The meeting, which was held on Tuesday, was co-chaired by Lao President of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI) Oudet Souvannavong, and Xu Ningning, executive director of the China-ASEAN Business Council and Chairman of RCEP Industry Cooperation Committee, according to a report released by LNCCI on Thursday.

During the meeting, participants discussed aspects of cooperation in trade, investment, imports and exports, and education projects in Laos.

Souvannavong said the meeting strengthened business links between Laos and China which would speed up the development of agriculture and make the sector financially stronger.

Xu said there is much potential for further economic development between Laos and China based on existing agreements and regional protocols.

