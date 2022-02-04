UrduPoint.com

Laos Cuts Quarantine Period For Visitors To 7 Days

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 12:40 PM

VIENTIANE, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) --:The Lao government has cut the required quarantine period for new arrivals from 14 days to seven days for certain types of visitors.

Deputy Head of the Prime Minister's Office Thipphakone Chanthavongsa said on Thursday that ambassadors or embassy staff, representatives or employees of international organizations, and their family members that arrive in or return to Laos must take an RT-PCR COVID-19 test and undertake quarantine at their own residence for seven days.

The Lao government representatives at every level who work or attend seminars abroad, and Lao nationals who return from abroad, must take an RT-PCR COVID-19 test and await the result within 48 hours at an approved quarantine center. Those who receive a negative result may then continue quarantine for seven days at their own residence.

