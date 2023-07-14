Laos' dengue cases surpass 10,000 mark

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) --:The number of dengue cases in Laos has risen to 10,871 as 343 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to a report from the Lao Ministry of Health on Friday.

A report issued by the Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health on Friday said that the highest number of cases occurred in Oudomxay province, where 2,450 cases were reported, while 1,778 cases were recorded in Khammuan province, and 918 in Luang Prabang province.

The dengue fever has caused six deaths, including three in Bolikhamxay province, and one each in the Lao capital Vientiane, Savannakhet, and Khammuan province.

Health officials and medical staff are working to build public understanding of the danger of this potentially deadly disease amid the surging cases across the country.

Dengue fever spreads quickly among people living in unsanitary circumstances near stagnant water where mosquitoes flourish.

Health authorities have admitted their concerns about the number of dengue fever cases recorded in 2023, adding that Laos faces challenges in reining in the spread of the virus.