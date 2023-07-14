Open Menu

Laos' Dengue Cases Surpass 10,000 Mark

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Laos' dengue cases surpass 10,000 mark

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) --:The number of dengue cases in Laos has risen to 10,871 as 343 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to a report from the Lao Ministry of Health on Friday.

A report issued by the Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health on Friday said that the highest number of cases occurred in Oudomxay province, where 2,450 cases were reported, while 1,778 cases were recorded in Khammuan province, and 918 in Luang Prabang province.

The dengue fever has caused six deaths, including three in Bolikhamxay province, and one each in the Lao capital Vientiane, Savannakhet, and Khammuan province.

Health officials and medical staff are working to build public understanding of the danger of this potentially deadly disease amid the surging cases across the country.

Dengue fever spreads quickly among people living in unsanitary circumstances near stagnant water where mosquitoes flourish.

Health authorities have admitted their concerns about the number of dengue fever cases recorded in 2023, adding that Laos faces challenges in reining in the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Dengue Education Water Savannakhet Vientiane Laos From

Recent Stories

Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspire ..

Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspires fans

30 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual c ..

Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual check-in service for People of ..

44 minutes ago
 PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nu ..

PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali

52 minutes ago
 DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooper ..

DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooperation to fulfil Dubai&#039;s s ..

59 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Chad to UAE

2 hours ago
 PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgi ..

PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgit-Baltistan's CM

2 hours ago
Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pak ..

Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pakistan within next 12 hours

2 hours ago
 IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budg ..

IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budget for second review

2 hours ago
 UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

3 hours ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of France on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of France on National Day

4 hours ago
 Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia Cup

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous