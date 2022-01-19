UrduPoint.com

Laos Ease Testing, Isolation Requirements For Discharged COVID-19 Patients

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Laos ease testing, isolation requirements for discharged COVID-19 patients

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Lao health authorities have lifted restrictions on COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital, allowing them to resume their lives without further testing or isolation, local media reported on Wednesday.

The move is part of changes made by the health sector towards a "new normal" way of life, and follows a decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the country.

Patients discharged from the hospital who still have health concerns can get advice from a medical professional or through a telehealth hotline.

The country's Ministry of Health had changed its stance after reviewing the situation, said Sisavath Southaniraxay, deputy director-general of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under the ministry.

Southaniraxay said the ministry believes that the public were able to act responsibly to ensure their own safety and that of others, according to the local daily Vientiane Times.

The ministry has also advised people with asymptomatic infections or mild symptoms to stay at home to save medical resources for those more seriously infected.Moreover, COVID-19 patients in the country will be assessed according to their symptoms rather than test results. Asymptomatic cases can be discharged from the hospital 10 days after a positive test result without the need for further testing, and patients with mild symptoms can leave medical facilities after 13 days provided they do not have a fever or any respiratory issues.

The country reported 1,282 new cases of COVID-19 nationwide and seven more deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 127,348 and the death toll to 507, according to the National Task-force Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. Laos reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24, 2020.

Related Topics

Vientiane Laos March 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: ..

Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: Mian Zahid Hussain

15 minutes ago
 Kiwis postpone Australia tour due to COVID-19 toug ..

Kiwis postpone Australia tour due to COVID-19 tough restrictions

26 minutes ago
 11 cotton seed varieties to be available for sowin ..

11 cotton seed varieties to be available for sowing in next season

1 minute ago
 Osaka all smiles as champion moves closer to Barty ..

Osaka all smiles as champion moves closer to Barty showdown

2 minutes ago
 Head of German Bundestag Defense Committee Says Su ..

Head of German Bundestag Defense Committee Says Supports Delivering Arms to Ukra ..

2 minutes ago
 UPDATE - UN Security Council Endorses Parliamentar ..

UPDATE - UN Security Council Endorses Parliamentary Elections in Libya - Special ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.