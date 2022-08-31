Laos expects to attract 900,000 foreign visitors in 2022

VIENTIANE, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) --:The Lao government plans to attract 900,000 foreign visitors in 2022, which is expected to generate more than 218 million U.S. Dollars.

The outlook for the tourism industry is positive following the reopening of the country to international tourists since May 9, according to the latest report from the Tourism Development Department under the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.

The number of tourist arrivals has increased significantly in recent months, giving a boost to the supply of foreign Currency, which is urgently needed to buy imported goods, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Wednesday.