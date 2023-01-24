UrduPoint.com

Laos Expects To Welcome 1.4 Mln Tourists In 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2023 | 03:10 PM

VIENTIANE, Jan. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) --:The Lao government hopes to attract 1.4 million domestic and foreign visitors this year, which is expected to generate more than 340 million U.S. Dollars.

Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Suanesavanh Vignaket urged relevant officials to work harder to strengthen tourism operations, improve local infrastructure, and create new tourism products, the Lao news Agency (KPL) reported on Tuesday.

Suanesavanh told a two-day meeting that the ministry will coordinate with central and local authorities on planning tourism development, as well as upgrade tourism sites and improve the quality of hotels and guesthouses to meet ASEAN standards.

Lao Thiao Lao, or Lao Visit Laos program, continues in 2023, with the government hoping to continue attracting domestic tourists as well as visitors from abroad.

The campaign was launched in 2020 to encourage Laos to travel within the Southeast Asian country.

