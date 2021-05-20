Laos extends lockdown as COVID-19 cases continue to surge

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :-- The Lao government has decided to extend the current nationwide lockdown to June 4 as COVID-19 cases in the Southeast Asian country continued to surge.

The Lao government will extend the lockdown for 15 days until June 4 as the COVID-19 situation in the country is not yet fully under control, according to a notice issued by the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday.

Under the lockdown, individuals will not be allowed to enter or exit an infected area or at-risk area as determined by the National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, except those authorized by the relevant local authorities for transportation of goods, delivery of food, medical services, hospital visits, or vaccination.

Meetings or gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited, according to the notice.

The Lao Ministry of Health also urged the public to implement anti-epidemic measures including checking body temperatures, practicing social distancing, wearing a mask, and washing hands.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Laos is 1,751, with 740 recoveries.

Laos confirmed its first two COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year.