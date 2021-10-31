UrduPoint.com

Laos Further Extends Lockdown As COVID-19 Cases Keep Rising

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 03:30 PM

Laos further extends lockdown as COVID-19 cases keep rising

VIENTIANE, Oct. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) --:The Lao government extended the ongoing lockdown in the country for 15 more days, as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise.

Deputy Head of the Prime Minister's Office Thipphakone Chanthavongsa told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Saturday that the lockdown measures are necessary as the virus has spread across Laos, and the country has recorded hundreds of locally-transmitted cases in recent days.

Restrictions are necessary to protect Lao citizens and foreign residents living in Laos from COVID-19, while preventing as many deaths as possible, said Thipphakone.

The National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Sunday reported 679 new locally transmitted cases and six imported cases.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vientiane Laos Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality to plant mangrove trees in Duba ..

Dubai Municipality to plant mangrove trees in Dubai’s Natural Reserves

2 minutes ago
 Masdar City Free Zone facilitates process for Gold ..

Masdar City Free Zone facilitates process for Golden Visas in Abu Dhabi

2 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#0 ..

DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#039; at Khalifa Park Library

47 minutes ago
 Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executi ..

Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executive Director

1 hour ago
 King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their co ..

King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their country’ national day at Expo ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibi ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.