Laos further extends lockdown as COVID-19 cases keep rising

VIENTIANE, Oct. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) --:The Lao government extended the ongoing lockdown in the country for 15 more days, as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise.

Deputy Head of the Prime Minister's Office Thipphakone Chanthavongsa told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Saturday that the lockdown measures are necessary as the virus has spread across Laos, and the country has recorded hundreds of locally-transmitted cases in recent days.

Restrictions are necessary to protect Lao citizens and foreign residents living in Laos from COVID-19, while preventing as many deaths as possible, said Thipphakone.

The National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Sunday reported 679 new locally transmitted cases and six imported cases.