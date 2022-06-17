Laos gives green light for investment in EVs

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) --:The Lao government will allow investments by domestic and foreign entrepreneurs in the development of electric vehicles (EVs) in Laos to benefit motorists and reduce the import of fuel-inefficient cars against the backdrop of a global spike in energy prices.

The number of EV users within the country has been increasing since Laos was hit by the high prices of oil and a shortage of fuel, Lao Minister of Energy and Mines, Daovong Phonekeo, said at The Third Ordinary Session of the National Assembly of Laos on Thursday.

The government plans to increase the number of EVs to about one percent of total vehicles by 2025, including motorcycles, buses and cars, and to install at least 50 charging stations, he said.

The government's policy for promoting EVs includes zero percent tariffs, an excise tax of only three percent and a value-added tax of seven percent in order to lower the prices of EVs, Daovong said.