UrduPoint.com

Laos Gives Green Light For Investment In EVs

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Laos gives green light for investment in EVs

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) --:The Lao government will allow investments by domestic and foreign entrepreneurs in the development of electric vehicles (EVs) in Laos to benefit motorists and reduce the import of fuel-inefficient cars against the backdrop of a global spike in energy prices.

The number of EV users within the country has been increasing since Laos was hit by the high prices of oil and a shortage of fuel, Lao Minister of Energy and Mines, Daovong Phonekeo, said at The Third Ordinary Session of the National Assembly of Laos on Thursday.

The government plans to increase the number of EVs to about one percent of total vehicles by 2025, including motorcycles, buses and cars, and to install at least 50 charging stations, he said.

The government's policy for promoting EVs includes zero percent tariffs, an excise tax of only three percent and a value-added tax of seven percent in order to lower the prices of EVs, Daovong said.

Related Topics

National Assembly Shortage Import Oil Vehicles Laos Government

Recent Stories

US condemns offensive remarks made by BJP official ..

US condemns offensive remarks made by BJP officials

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th June 2022

2 hours ago
 Sri Lanka v Australia second ODI scoreboard

Sri Lanka v Australia second ODI scoreboard

11 hours ago
 Mini Sports Complex & Futsal Grounds' work complet ..

Mini Sports Complex & Futsal Grounds' work completed under Quetta Package: Commi ..

11 hours ago
 2 kids drown in Sidhnai canal while playing

2 kids drown in Sidhnai canal while playing

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.