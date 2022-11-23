UrduPoint.com

Laos Holds 1st Railway Staff Skills Competition

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Laos holds 1st railway staff skills competition

VIENTIANE, Nov. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. held its first vocational skills competition in the Lao capital Vientiane on Tuesday, aiming to improve skills of railway employees.

The three-day competition is being held on the occasion of the first anniversary of the opening of the China-Laos Railway, in order to promote standardization and stimulate enthusiasm for learning skills.

The competition was held in Vientiane Station by the company, a joint venture based in Vientiane responsible for the operation of the railway's Lao section.

The competition includes a total of 17 types of work in five specialty categories, namely driving, passenger service, freight, locomotive and wagon maintenance.

A total of 373 staff members, including 221 Lao and 152 Chinese workers, participated in the competition.

The company attached great importance to the competition and established four working groups to prepare for the event.

The railway, which started operation in December 2021, plays an important role in converting Laos from a landlocked country to a land-linked hub.

Related Topics

China Company Vientiane Laos Hub December Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd November 2022

1 hour ago
 Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit ..

Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit to Turkiye

10 hours ago
 Imran's party not providing any social services to ..

Imran's party not providing any social services to public: Kaira

10 hours ago
 Army chief's appointment is constitutional right ..

Army chief's appointment is constitutional right of PM: Rana Sanaullah

10 hours ago
 Both Major Political Parties Have Failed Americans ..

Both Major Political Parties Have Failed Americans, Only Care About Power - Acti ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.