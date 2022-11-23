Laos holds 1st railway staff skills competition

VIENTIANE, Nov. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. held its first vocational skills competition in the Lao capital Vientiane on Tuesday, aiming to improve skills of railway employees.

The three-day competition is being held on the occasion of the first anniversary of the opening of the China-Laos Railway, in order to promote standardization and stimulate enthusiasm for learning skills.

The competition was held in Vientiane Station by the company, a joint venture based in Vientiane responsible for the operation of the railway's Lao section.

The competition includes a total of 17 types of work in five specialty categories, namely driving, passenger service, freight, locomotive and wagon maintenance.

A total of 373 staff members, including 221 Lao and 152 Chinese workers, participated in the competition.

The company attached great importance to the competition and established four working groups to prepare for the event.

The railway, which started operation in December 2021, plays an important role in converting Laos from a landlocked country to a land-linked hub.