Open Menu

Laos On Alert As Typhoon Talim Approaches

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Laos on alert as Typhoon Talim approaches

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) --:People in Laos are urged to brace themselves for the potential impact of Typhoon Talim, which will pass over Laos until Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds in central and southern provinces of Laos.

The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Lao Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on Monday issued a warning, advising people to take the necessary precautions to safeguard their homes and property.

As of Monday morning, Typhoon Talim was approaching in southern China's island province of Hainan at a speed of 130 km per hour and was projected to continue its course westwards and made landfall in northern Vietnam on Tuesday.

As the typhoon passed over Laos, central and southern areas, including Bolikhamxay, Khammouane, Savannakhet, Champasak, Saravan, Sekong and Attapeu provinces, could expect strong monsoon winds, as well as thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall.

Related Topics

China Champasak Saravan Savannakhet Laos Vietnam

Recent Stories

SCA receives applications for licensing companies ..

SCA receives applications for licensing companies intending to provide &#039;Vir ..

3 minutes ago
 DEWA and Harvard&#039;s Growth Lab discuss collabo ..

DEWA and Harvard&#039;s Growth Lab discuss collaboration for sustainable develop ..

3 minutes ago
 AED13.4 billion value of real estate transactions ..

AED13.4 billion value of real estate transactions in Sharjah in H1 2023

3 minutes ago
 Court summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi for July 20 ..

Court summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi for July 20 in marriage case

7 minutes ago
 ADNOC to launch first high-speed hydrogen refuelin ..

ADNOC to launch first high-speed hydrogen refueling station in Middle East

18 minutes ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging civilians' ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging civilians' trial in military courts

20 minutes ago
ZHO inaugurates cheese factory under &#039;Make it ..

ZHO inaugurates cheese factory under &#039;Make it in the Emirates&#039; slogan

1 hour ago
 Sindh Minister asks dacoits not to harm Hindu comm ..

Sindh Minister asks dacoits not to harm Hindu community

2 hours ago
 PMD forecasts more monsoon rains in different part ..

PMD forecasts more monsoon rains in different parts of country during ongoing we ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous