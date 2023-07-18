Laos on alert as Typhoon Talim approaches

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) --:People in Laos are urged to brace themselves for the potential impact of Typhoon Talim, which will pass over Laos until Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds in central and southern provinces of Laos.

The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Lao Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on Monday issued a warning, advising people to take the necessary precautions to safeguard their homes and property.

As of Monday morning, Typhoon Talim was approaching in southern China's island province of Hainan at a speed of 130 km per hour and was projected to continue its course westwards and made landfall in northern Vietnam on Tuesday.

As the typhoon passed over Laos, central and southern areas, including Bolikhamxay, Khammouane, Savannakhet, Champasak, Saravan, Sekong and Attapeu provinces, could expect strong monsoon winds, as well as thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall.