Open Menu

Laos Receives Over 1.6 Mln Int'l Tourists In H1

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Laos receives over 1.6 mln int'l tourists in H1

VIENTIANE, Aug. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Laos has seen a significant increase in the number of visitors in the first six months of 2023, with more than 1.6 million foreign tourists visiting the country.

The most recent data revealed by the Tourism Marketing Department of the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism in July, showed that the largest number of visitors came from Thailand with 668,595, followed by 398,937 from Vietnam and 317,604 from China.

The number of visitors has increased hugely compared to the first six months of 2022, when only 42,197 foreign nationals entered Laos on tourist visas.

Since the Lao government reopened the country to foreign travelers and the China-Laos Railway came into service, people from other countries have flocked to Laos.

The railway is a very popular means of travel and passes through Luang Prabang and Oudomxay provinces, which have many places of interest to tourists, including adventure activities.

As the China-Laos Railway serves as a crucial tourism infrastructure, Lao authorities estimated that around 368,000 Chinese travelers will visit Laos in 2023, up 21 percent from last year.

Tourism authorities and operators have improved services at hotels, guesthouses and restaurants, and added more facilities at tourist sites, to provide a better and more interesting visitor experience.

Lao government has organized promotional campaigns to attract tourists, including Visit Laos-China Year and Lao Thiao Lao (Lao Visit Laos program), attracting many visitors, especially those from China.

In 2023, the Lao government has made tourism a top priority in efforts to revitalize the economy, while rolling out a plan to attract at least 1.4 million foreign tourists.

In addition, the Lao government is preparing for Visit Laos Year 2024 and expects to attract at least 4.6 million visitors next year, which will generate a revenue of 712 million U.S. Dollars.

Related Topics

Thailand China Visit Laos Vietnam July From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris str ..

Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris struggle

2 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

4 hours ago
 New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program lau ..

New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program launched in Switzerland

12 hours ago
 'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water t ..

'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water test in Seine postponed

13 hours ago
Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Gro ..

Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Group's Presence in Belarus - Pen ..

13 hours ago
 US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Su ..

US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Sudan's Darfur Region - State De ..

13 hours ago
 Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians a ..

Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians as Security Threats- Migration ..

13 hours ago
 Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance ..

Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad I ..

13 hours ago
 Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman urges hi ..

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman urges higher judiciary to take notice ..

13 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeti ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous