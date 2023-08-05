VIENTIANE, Aug. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Laos has seen a significant increase in the number of visitors in the first six months of 2023, with more than 1.6 million foreign tourists visiting the country.

The most recent data revealed by the Tourism Marketing Department of the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism in July, showed that the largest number of visitors came from Thailand with 668,595, followed by 398,937 from Vietnam and 317,604 from China.

The number of visitors has increased hugely compared to the first six months of 2022, when only 42,197 foreign nationals entered Laos on tourist visas.

Since the Lao government reopened the country to foreign travelers and the China-Laos Railway came into service, people from other countries have flocked to Laos.

The railway is a very popular means of travel and passes through Luang Prabang and Oudomxay provinces, which have many places of interest to tourists, including adventure activities.

As the China-Laos Railway serves as a crucial tourism infrastructure, Lao authorities estimated that around 368,000 Chinese travelers will visit Laos in 2023, up 21 percent from last year.

Tourism authorities and operators have improved services at hotels, guesthouses and restaurants, and added more facilities at tourist sites, to provide a better and more interesting visitor experience.

Lao government has organized promotional campaigns to attract tourists, including Visit Laos-China Year and Lao Thiao Lao (Lao Visit Laos program), attracting many visitors, especially those from China.

In 2023, the Lao government has made tourism a top priority in efforts to revitalize the economy, while rolling out a plan to attract at least 1.4 million foreign tourists.

In addition, the Lao government is preparing for Visit Laos Year 2024 and expects to attract at least 4.6 million visitors next year, which will generate a revenue of 712 million U.S. Dollars.