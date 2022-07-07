UrduPoint.com

Laos Records 133 Mln USD In Trade Deficit In June

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Laos records 133 mln USD in trade deficit in June

VIENTIANE, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Laos recorded a trade deficit of 133 million U.S. Dollars in June 2022, according to figures from the Lao Trade Portal website Wednesday.

The total value of trade in June amounted to 1 billion dollars, of which 456 million dollars was exports and 589 million dollars was imports.

Laos' main export products are gold, gold bars, paper and paper products, copper ore, rubber, iron ore, bananas, clothing, and sugar.

The country's main imports are vehicles (other than motorcycles and tractors), diesel, mechanical equipment (other than motor vehicles), steel and steel products, magnetic steel, plastic products, gasoline, and food industry waste.

Laos shipped goods worth 154 million dollars to China, 106 million dollars to Vietnam, and 63 million dollars to Thailand, while imported goods worth 307 million dollars from Thailand, 141 million dollars from China, and 31 million dollars from Vietnam.

