Laos records 310 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

VIENTIANE, Oct. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Lao Ministry of Health on Monday reported 310 new COVID-19 infections and four new deaths, bringing the national total to 28,856 cases and 30 deaths.

Some six of the new cases were imported and 304 were local transmissions, Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under the Lao Ministry of Health, Sisavath Soutthaniraxay, told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Monday.

Another four deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, Sisavath said.

The new deaths involved a 57-year-old man living in Vientiane province, with kidney disease, hypertension, and diabetes, an 83-year-old man in Savannakhet province, who suffered from Cerebral arteriosclerosis and a 79-year-old woman living in Lao capital Vientiane, who suffered from underlying conditions including diabetes and kidney disease.

All of them had not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Another death case was a 42-year-old prison inmate in lao capital Vientiane, who began exhibiting severe symptoms on last Friday.

Laos reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year.