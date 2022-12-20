UrduPoint.com

Published December 20, 2022

Laos records 45 mln USD in trade deficit in November

VIENTIANE, Dec. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) --:Laos recorded a trade deficit of 45 million U.S. Dollars in November 2022, according to the latest figures from the Lao Trade Portal website.

The export and import of goods has been made easier by using the China-Laos railway, which saves time and cuts costs, offering businesses attractive shipping options, according to a report issued Tuesday on the Lao Trade Portal website.

The total value of trade in November amounted to 1,083 million dollars, of which 519 million dollars were exports and 564 million dollars were imports.

Laos' main export products included mixed gold and gold bars, wood pulp and paper scraps, paper and paper products, potassium salt, gold ore, clothing, sugar, shoes, and bananas.

The country's main imports included diesel, mechanical equipment, land vehicles, precious and semi-precious stones, wood pulp and paper scraps, steel and iron products, gasoline, plastic products, electrical equipment, and car spare parts.

China remains the top export destination for Laos, followed by Vietnam and Thailand.

