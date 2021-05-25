Laos records 56 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Laos recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths over the previous 24 hours, according to Lao Ministry of Health on Tuesday, taking the tally to 1,878.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control under the Lao Ministry of Health Latsamy Vongkhamsao told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Tuesday that 14 of the cases were imported.

Latsamy added that authorities and people across the country must remain vigilant and adapt to new normal in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The public should avoid leaving home for unnecessary reasons and wear masks when going outdoors or visiting risky places.Laos announced its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year.