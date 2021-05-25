UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Laos Records 56 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 More Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Laos records 56 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Laos recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths over the previous 24 hours, according to Lao Ministry of Health on Tuesday, taking the tally to 1,878.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control under the Lao Ministry of Health Latsamy Vongkhamsao told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Tuesday that 14 of the cases were imported.

Latsamy added that authorities and people across the country must remain vigilant and adapt to new normal in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The public should avoid leaving home for unnecessary reasons and wear masks when going outdoors or visiting risky places.Laos announced its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year.

Related Topics

Vientiane Laos March

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secretary of State discuss ..

19 minutes ago

SEC adopts cooperation agreement between SDHR, ADR ..

19 minutes ago

Achieving excellence is the key mission of Khalifa ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan is an independent state and is playing a ..

48 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Australian PM discuss latest gl ..

49 minutes ago

Kareena Kapoor shares picture of her favorite cuis ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.