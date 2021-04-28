UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Laos Records 93 COVID-19 New Cases, 604 In Total

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:20 PM

Laos records 93 COVID-19 new cases, 604 in total

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Laos recorded 93 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total in the country to 604, according to the Lao Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

Director General of the National Center for Laboratory and Epidemiology under the Lao Ministry of Health, Phonepadith Xangsayarath, told a press conference on Wednesday that among the new cases, 75 were detected in Lao capital Vientiane, 11 in Champasak, four in Luang Prabang, and three in Savannakhet.

Everyone is urged to be on their guard, stay at home, and avoid meeting up with other people.

The Lao government has warned people countrywide and relevant authorities not to neglect containment and preventive measures, Phonepadith added.

Laos detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year.

Related Topics

Champasak Savannakhet Vientiane Laos March Government

Recent Stories

Farrukh Habib to take oath as state minister for i ..

31 minutes ago

TDRA awarded ISO 17065 certification for its telec ..

44 minutes ago

63-68 paisa per unit reduction likely in power tar ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad police plan elaborate security for last ..

6 minutes ago

Death toll raised to 127 in Pb, 2676 new cases rep ..

18 minutes ago

New Zealand reports two new cases of COVID-19 in m ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.