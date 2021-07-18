UrduPoint.com
Laos records highest daily spike of 131 COVID-19 cases

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) --:The Lao Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 131 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the highest daily spike, bringing the national tally to 3,425.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under the Lao Ministry of Health Sisavath Soutthaniraxay told a press conference in the capital that 131 new cases of COVID-19 had been recorded over the past 24 hours, including 123 imported cases and eight local transmissions.

Sisavath said that one new fatality was also reported during the same period, taking the death toll to five.

A total of 2,288 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the pandemic and been discharged from hospitals.

Laos reported its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on March 24 last year.

