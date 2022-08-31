UrduPoint.com

Laos Records New Death From Dengue Fever

Published August 31, 2022

VIENTIANE, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) APP):Lao Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported one new death from dengue fever, taking the death toll to 18 in the outbreak this year.

According to a report by the Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health on Wednesday, five of the total deaths were reported in the Lao capital Vientiane, where 10,733 infections were recorded.

Luang Namtha province recorded 2,937 cases and two deaths, Attapeu province recorded 1,305 cases and five deaths, Saravan province recorded 1,263 cases and three deaths, Xieng Khuang province recorded 87 cases and two deaths, and 490 cases and one death were reported in Oudomxay province.

Lao health authorities urged people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help control the spread of dengue fever.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue fever is one of the fastest emerging infections, with Thailand, Laos, the Philippines and Singapore seeing high incidences. The number of cases in the Western Pacific region has more than doubled over the past 10 years.

