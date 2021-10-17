UrduPoint.com

Laos Records Trade Surplus Of 117 Mln USD In September

VIENTIANE, Oct. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) --:Laos recorded a trade surplus of about 117 million U.S. Dollars in September, according to the latest information from the Lao Trade Portal website.

The official data showed a total trade value of 777 million dollars consisting of exported goods worth 447 million dollars and imports worth 330 million dollars.

The report said major exports included copper ore, banana, mixed gold (gold bars), clothes, sugar, rubber, watermelon, passion fruit, tamarind, tobacco and rice.

Among the major imports were vehicles excluding motorcycles and tractors, electrical devices and equipment, steel and steel products, magnetic steel, auto parts, premium and regular grade fuel, and plastic products.

China remained the top export destination for Laos, followed by Vietnam and Thailand, while the major source countries for Laos' imports were Thailand, China and Vietnam, according to the trade report.

