Laos reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, one death

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) --:The Lao Ministry of Health on Friday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases and one new death related to the virus.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control under the Lao Ministry of Health Latsamy Vongkhamsao told a press conference here that the new death involved a 74-year-old man who was treated in a designated hospital in Lao capital Vientiane.

Laos reported its first COVID-19 death on May 9.

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laos stood at 1,905 with three deaths.

A total of 1,355 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.