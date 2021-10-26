UrduPoint.com

Laos Reports 770 Newly-confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 11:10 AM

Laos reports 770 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

VIENTIANE, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Laos reported 770 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths over the last 24 hours, bringing the national total to 37,081 cases and 56 deaths.

Four of the new cases were imported and 766 were local transmissions, Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under the Lao Ministry of Health, Sisavath Soutthaniraxay, told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Tuesday.

Sisavath said it was essential that every person and all relevant authorities strictly abide by the "new normal" guidelines and rules laid down by the government.

Laos reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year.

