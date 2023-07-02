Open Menu

Laos Reports New Deaths As Dengue Fever Cases Keep Growing

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Laos reports new deaths as dengue fever cases keep growing

VIENTIANE,July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :The number of dengue fever cases has continued to grow in Laos, with one new death reported, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new death was recorded in Lao capital Vientiane, taking the dengue death toll to two in the country in 2023, according to a report by the Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, the Southeast Asian country reported 175 new infections. The highest number of dengue cases was reported in Oudomxay province at 1,621, while 1,192 cases were detected in Khammuan province, and 636 cases in Xayaboury province.

The Lao Ministry of Health urged people countrywide to remain vigilant, especially during rainy seasons when dengue-spreading mosquitoes grow in number due to stagnant water accumulation in the surroundings.

The ministry said it will continue to work closely with central and provincial health departments to follow up on the trends in dengue transmission and encourage the clearing of mosquito breeding sites.

Related Topics

Dengue Education Water Vientiane Laos Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

13 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

15 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

20 hours ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

20 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

21 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

24 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

24 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

24 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

24 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

24 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous