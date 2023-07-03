Open Menu

Laos Reports New Deaths As Dengue Fever Cases Keep Growing

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 05:10 PM

VIENTIANE, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) --:The number of dengue fever cases has continued to grow in Laos, with one new death reported, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new death was recorded in Lao capital Vientiane, taking the dengue death toll to two in the country in 2023, according to a report by the Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, the Southeast Asian country reported 175 new infections. The highest number of dengue cases was reported in Oudomxay province at 1,621, while 1,192 cases were detected in Khammuan province, and 636 cases in Xayaboury province.

The Lao Ministry of Health urged people countrywide to remain vigilant, especially during rainy seasons when dengue-spreading mosquitoes grow in number due to stagnant water accumulation in the surroundings.

The ministry said it will continue to work closely with central and provincial health departments to follow up on the trends in dengue transmission and encourage the clearing of mosquito breeding sites.

