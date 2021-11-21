UrduPoint.com

Laos Sees Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 02:50 PM

Laos sees over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

VIENTIANE, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) --:The Lao Ministry of Health reported 1,344 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the total to 61,239.

In the past 24-hour period, seven more patients died of the disease, bringing the death toll to 126, according to a report released by the Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health.

The new infections included 1,341 local transmissions and three imported cases.

Among the community cases, 636 were reported in the Lao capital Vientiane, 185 in Luang Prabang, 101 in Vientiane province, 81 in Phongsaly, 79 in Champasak, 49 in Xayaboury, 40 in Bokeo, 32 in Savannakhet, 24 in Khammuan, 22 in Oudomxay, 21 in Bolikhamxay and Huaphan, 19 in Sekong, 18 in Luang Namtha, seven in Xaysomboun, three in Saravan, two in Xieng Khuang, and one in Attapeu province.

Related Topics

Education Died Champasak Saravan Savannakhet Vientiane

Recent Stories

SCCI organises Sharjah-Malaysia Business Forum

SCCI organises Sharjah-Malaysia Business Forum

56 minutes ago
 SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most s ..

SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most sought-after names

3 hours ago
 SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of cha ..

SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of change’ from 55 eminent speaker ..

3 hours ago

UAE Falcons Federation announces Expo 2020 Dubai’s sponsorship of its falconry ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2021

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.