Laos speeds up COVID-19 vaccination to meet target in 2022

VIENTIANE, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The Lao government is speeding up COVID-19 vaccination for children aged between five to 11 years and people who are still unvaccinated in order to meet the government's target of 80 percent full vaccination coverage by the end of 2022.

According to a report issued on Thursday by the Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health, new COVID-19 infections were continuing to be recorded in Laos and worldwide, and it is essential for everyone to get the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, followed by a booster dose, to strengthen immunity to the virus.

So far, more than 6.2 million people have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccines. The figure surpassed the target set by the country to vaccinate 80 percent of the population by the end of 2022.

Meanwhile, More than 5.5 million people, or 75.7 percent of the eligible population, have got two doses, and more than 2.

6 million people have received booster jabs.

Schoolchildren have been strongly advised to continue complying with standard rules for COVID-19 prevention and control.

In addition, members of the public have been advised to continue to strictly follow COVID-19 prevention measures, even though cases have dropped dramatically, because new infections are being recorded every day.

Wearing a face mask is still strongly recommended, especially in crowded places and on public transport, according to the report.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at health facilities across the country, such as dispensaries, district and provincial hospitals, and central hospitals.

The National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Thursday reported 25 new cases in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 217,754.

Laos reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24, 2020.