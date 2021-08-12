UrduPoint.com

Laos To Accelerate COVID-19 Vaccination Program As More Vaccines Arrive

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

Laos to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination program as more vaccines arrive

VIENTIANE, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh said donated COVID-19 vaccines from China and other countries would enable more free vaccinations to be offered and speed up progress towards immunization targets.

Vaccinations have already been given in target areas, including places where cases have been identified, at-risk areas such as provinces bordering on virus outbreak countries, and provinces with large populations, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Thursday.

The fifth shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Lao capital Vientiane on Saturday, which will be given to people aged 18 to 60.

Speaking at an official handover of the vaccine on Wednesday, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh said the new shipment would move the country closer to meeting the target to vaccinate 50 percent of the population by the end of 2021.

By the end of next year, it is hoped that 70 percent of the population will be inoculated, with more people to be vaccinated in the following years.

The prime minister expressed his gratitude to China and the Chinese people for assisting Laos in its fight against the coronavirus.

"This assistance is critical for the Lao government, as well as the Lao people, and motivates them to combat the virus. These vaccines will assist Laos in more effectively dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Vientiane Progress Laos From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,260 new COVID-19 cases, 1,404 reco ..

UAE announces 1,260 new COVID-19 cases, 1,404 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

15 minutes ago
 DPO visits police officers mess, deputed on Muharr ..

DPO visits police officers mess, deputed on Muharram security duty

8 minutes ago
 France Donates 670,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to V ..

France Donates 670,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Vietnam - Macron

8 minutes ago
 BRT decorates bus to celebrated Independence Day

BRT decorates bus to celebrated Independence Day

8 minutes ago
 Two-day moot of AIOU regional directors starts

Two-day moot of AIOU regional directors starts

8 minutes ago
 Man killed, another injured in road mishap

Man killed, another injured in road mishap

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.