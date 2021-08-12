Laos to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination program as more vaccines arrive

VIENTIANE, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh said donated COVID-19 vaccines from China and other countries would enable more free vaccinations to be offered and speed up progress towards immunization targets.

Vaccinations have already been given in target areas, including places where cases have been identified, at-risk areas such as provinces bordering on virus outbreak countries, and provinces with large populations, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Thursday.

The fifth shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Lao capital Vientiane on Saturday, which will be given to people aged 18 to 60.

Speaking at an official handover of the vaccine on Wednesday, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh said the new shipment would move the country closer to meeting the target to vaccinate 50 percent of the population by the end of 2021.

By the end of next year, it is hoped that 70 percent of the population will be inoculated, with more people to be vaccinated in the following years.

The prime minister expressed his gratitude to China and the Chinese people for assisting Laos in its fight against the coronavirus.

"This assistance is critical for the Lao government, as well as the Lao people, and motivates them to combat the virus. These vaccines will assist Laos in more effectively dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.