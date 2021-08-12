UrduPoint.com

Laos To Increase Value Of Exports By 8-10 Pct From 2021-2025

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce is aiming to increase the value of exports by 8-10 percent from 2021-2025.

Local daily Vientiane Times reported on Thursday that the goal was announced by Minister of Industry and Commerce Khampheng Saysompheng when responding to questions of members of the National Assembly last week.

To achieve this target, the ministry will do more to facilitate trade, especially in agricultural products, as well as exploit the potential of industry, he said.

From January to June in 2021, the value of trade increased by 27 percent compared to the same period last year. Although the country is continuing to suffer from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry is ramping up efforts to promote the sale of goods domestically and for export as well, Khampheng said.

