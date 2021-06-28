UrduPoint.com
Laos To Receive New Shipment Of COVID-19 Vaccine In July

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Laos to receive new shipment of COVID-19 vaccine in July

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) --:Lao health officials will roll out the third round of COVID-19 vaccination program when the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines arrive in July.

A shipment of 132,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine is scheduled to arrive in the Lao capital Vientiane in July, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Monday.

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is also set to arrive in the country next month but the quantity to be shipped has not been confirmed.

The vaccines will be provided by the COVAX Facility, a partnership between the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF, and the World Health Organization (WHO).

One of the main challenges the Lao government is facing in its battle against the virus is to procure 7.4 million doses of vaccine to immunize 3.7 million people, or 50 percent of the population by the end of 2021.

