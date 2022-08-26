Laos to take stronger action to address economic woes

VIENTIANE, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Lao government has instructed the agencies concerned to take stronger action to address issues ranging from macro-economic vulnerability, improvement of the investment climate, repayment of debts, to dealing with natural disasters.

The instruction was issued during the government's two-day cabinet monthly meeting, which wrapped up on Thursday.

Chaired by Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and attended by cabinet members, the meeting told the entities responsible to ensure a sufficient supply of fuel across the country and to better regulate inflation and Currency exchange rates.

"The sectors responsible must place more emphasis on regulating the price of products on sale in markets and settling the nation's public debts in various ways, particularly debts owed by state-owned enterprises," Government Spokesperson Thippakone Chanthavongsa told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Thursday.

She emphasized that it was essential to avoid accruing new debts because the government had pledged not to allow the country to default.

The government also pledged to improve the investment climate to encourage more private investment, and ensure the continued progress of foreign investments that had already been approved.

Government bodies were also told to deal with the impacts of recent flooding across the country.

Flood-damaged infrastructure including roads and bridges must be repaired to enable the transport of goods and people. In addition, flooding that occurred in Lao capital Vientiane due to blocked drainage channels must be resolved.

Inflation in Laos increased to 25.6 percent year-on-year in July from 23.6 percent in June, according to the latest report from the Lao Statistics Bureau.

The higher prices of fuel and consumer goods and the continuing depreciation of the Lao currency kip are among the main factors driving inflation.

Rising oil prices are impacting the transport price index, causing an increase in the price of goods that depend on fuel for their production or transport.