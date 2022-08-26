UrduPoint.com

Laos To Take Stronger Action To Address Economic Woes

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Laos to take stronger action to address economic woes

VIENTIANE, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Lao government has instructed the agencies concerned to take stronger action to address issues ranging from macro-economic vulnerability, improvement of the investment climate, repayment of debts, to dealing with natural disasters.

The instruction was issued during the government's two-day cabinet monthly meeting, which wrapped up on Thursday.

Chaired by Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and attended by cabinet members, the meeting told the entities responsible to ensure a sufficient supply of fuel across the country and to better regulate inflation and Currency exchange rates.

"The sectors responsible must place more emphasis on regulating the price of products on sale in markets and settling the nation's public debts in various ways, particularly debts owed by state-owned enterprises," Government Spokesperson Thippakone Chanthavongsa told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Thursday.

She emphasized that it was essential to avoid accruing new debts because the government had pledged not to allow the country to default.

The government also pledged to improve the investment climate to encourage more private investment, and ensure the continued progress of foreign investments that had already been approved.

Government bodies were also told to deal with the impacts of recent flooding across the country.

Flood-damaged infrastructure including roads and bridges must be repaired to enable the transport of goods and people. In addition, flooding that occurred in Lao capital Vientiane due to blocked drainage channels must be resolved.

Inflation in Laos increased to 25.6 percent year-on-year in July from 23.6 percent in June, according to the latest report from the Lao Statistics Bureau.

The higher prices of fuel and consumer goods and the continuing depreciation of the Lao currency kip are among the main factors driving inflation.

Rising oil prices are impacting the transport price index, causing an increase in the price of goods that depend on fuel for their production or transport.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Oil Sale Vientiane Progress Price Laos Currency Exchange June July Market From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged meeting on ‘Humanitarian Assistanc ..

UVAS arranged meeting on ‘Humanitarian Assistance Campaign for Flood Affected ..

39 minutes ago
 HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatc ..

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatch Product for 2022-2023 Award

1 hour ago
 Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

9 hours ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.