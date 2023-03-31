UrduPoint.com

Laos, Vietnam Step Up Cooperation To Fight Crime

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 11:00 AM

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Police departments of Laos and Vietnam have signed an agreement to step up cooperation in the fight against crime.

A signing ceremony was held in the Lao capital Vientiane on Wednesday, Lao Security news reported on Thursday.

The agreement was signed between the general police department of Laos' Ministry of Public Security and the police investigation agency under Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security.

Under the agreement, the two parties will share information on policing work, drug smuggling, human trafficking, economic crime, criminal investigation, and the arrest of criminals in one country, among other issues.

