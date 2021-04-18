UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Laporta 'convinced' Messi Wants To Stay At Barcelona

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 08:30 AM

Laporta 'convinced' Messi wants to stay at Barcelona

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Barcelona president Joan Laporta said he is "convinced" Lionel Messi wants to stay at the club after he scored twice in the team's thumping 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday.

Messi is yet to confirm whether he will stay this summer, with the possibility that his seventh Copa del Rey triumph could be the last trophy he wins for Barca.

"Leo is the best player in the world, he is a player who is deeply rooted in the club, who loves Barca," said Laporta after the final in Seville.

"I am convinced that he wants to stay and we already know that we are going to do everything in our power, within the possibilities of the club, to ensure he continues with us. It is what we want the most." Messi scored a spectacular goal that he started in his own half at La Cartuja before rounding off the victory with a strike into the corner for his 31st goal of the season.

It is the 13th consecutive campaign that Messi has scored more than 30 goals for Barcelona.

"Leo put on an exhibition today," Laporta added.

Related Topics

World Leo Bilbao Seville Barcelona Best

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for trading ..

7 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Prague Aware of Cons ..

8 hours ago

Addl IGP orders inquiry on illegal detention of th ..

8 hours ago

10 more areas under smart lockdown in Rawalpindi

8 hours ago

Golf: Austrian Open scores

8 hours ago

Czech Interior Minister Says 18 Russian Diplomats ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.