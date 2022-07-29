UrduPoint.com

Laporta Hopes Messi Finishes Career At Barcelona

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Laporta hopes Messi finishes career at Barcelona

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said that he hopes Lionel Messi will end his career "in a Barca shirt".

Messi left the Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain last summer, after 17 years in the Barcelona first team, as the Catalan giants struggled with financial problems.

But Laporta is hopeful that the 35-year-old will be able to return to Barca before he hangs up his boots.

"Messi's time at Barca didn't end as we all would've liked," he told Spanish press during the club's pre-season tour of the United States.

"I believe that Barca have a moral debt towards Leo Messi.

We would like the end of his career to come in a Barca shirt, being applauded at all the grounds, wherever he goes." Laporta clarified that "nothing has been discussed" with Messi, who has one season left on his PSG contract with an option for an extra year.

"It was a temporary end (to his Barca career) because I believe that we will make this wish a reality," he added.

Messi scored only 11 goals in all competitions in his debut PSG campaign, the first time he had scored fewer than 30 in a season since 2007-08.

Related Topics

Leo Barcelona United States Moral All PSG

Recent Stories

PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior Leagu ..

PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior League team mentors

1 hour ago
 Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

2 hours ago
 RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed ..

RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed on Time: Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles o ..

FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles of SCO

3 hours ago
 PML-Q's CWC decides to release Ch Shujaat

PML-Q's CWC decides to release Ch Shujaat

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.