Laporte rescues Man City in Southampton draw

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Manchester City's 12-game winning run in the Premier League came to an end as Aymeric Laporte rescued a 1-1 draw against Southampton on Saturday.

City were rocked by Kyle Walker-Peters' first ever top-flight goal in the opening minutes at St Mary's.

After a poor first half by their high standards, Pep Guardiola's side kicked into gear after the break.

City defender Laporte headed the equaliser, but the runaway leaders could not extend their winning streak in a one-sided finale that saw the visitors lay seige to the Southampton goal.

The champions had to settle for a result that left them 12 points clear of second-placed Liverpool, who have two games in hand and face Crystal Palace on Sunday.

For the first time since they were beaten 2-0 by Palace on October 30, City finished a league game without all three points.

They remain firmly in pole position for a fourth title in five seasons, but their draw on the south coast will give a glimmer of hope to Liverpool and third-placed Chelsea.

Ruben Dias returned to the City defence in place of John Stones, but the champions' rearguard was quickly exposed.

City were rocked in the seventh minute when Walker-Peters linked up with Nathan Redmond on the right flank.

Walker-Peters cut inside and, with City backing off, the right-back had space to shoot into the far corner with the outside of his foot.

It was just the 14th goal City had conceded in the league this term and they were nearly breached again nine minutes later.

Armando Broja was played in behind the City defence and slotted past Ederson, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Frustrated by Southampton's high-energy display, City were struggling to find their usual rhythm.