Lara eyes return to super-welterweight elite

(@imziishan)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Erislandy Lara, denied a rematch with Canelo Alvarez, will be trying try to take out his frustration on the Mexican world champion's brother on Saturday in a super-welterweight bout in Minnesota.

Also at stake for Cuban-born Lara is the World Boxing Association's second-tier "regular" super-welterweight world title, which will remain vacant if Ramon Alvarez wins after the Mexican failed to make weight on Friday.

Lara weighed in at 153.8 Pounds (69.76 kg). Alvarez showed up an hour late and was 4.6 pounds over the 154-pound limit.

While the bout will go on as scheduled, if it ends in a draw or win for Alvarez the title will remain vacant.

Lara, who lost a disputed decision to middleweight king Canelo five years ago, has said the bout is "personal" for him.

But more important is his desire to return to the top of the division.

Lara lost the World Boxing Association's premier 154-pound belt in a narrow split-decision loss to American Jarrett Hurd in April of 2018.

A win Saturday would move him into the mix to challenge for the crown now held by Julian Williams, who shocked previously unbeaten Hurd in May.